Porketta Bingo, a delicious pastime in Sudbury Ont., features porchetta, which can be best described as a savoury, fatty, boneless pork roast of Italian culinary tradition. (Beef N' Bird/Facebook)

Before the pandemic, it was the place to be on a Saturday afternoon.

If you happened to be driving by the Beef N' Bird Tavern on Lorne Street in Sudbury Ont., you could spy a lineup of about 150 folks wrapped around the building by 10 a.m.

What was worth the wait, you might ask? To get in on a rowdy game of Porketta Bingo, of course.

The uniquely Sudbury card game can last up to six rounds or four hours. Winners get to take home a portion of porchetta, which is best described as a savoury, fatty boneless pork roast of Italian culinary tradition.

For the past year or so, people in Sudbury have waited patiently for the pastime to resume, and now that Ontario has officially entered Step 3 of its reopening plan, Porketta-goers are one step closer to returning to the game.

'Ready to welcome our people back'

Anthony Toppazzini, who has owned and operated the Beef N' Bird since 1977, said he expects reopening the business to allow for patrons to be inside will be, at the very least, "interesting."

"I know our regulars and our customers are looking forward to getting back inside."

While cooped up inside for several months due to COVID-19, Ashley Ojalammi was forced to bring Porketta Bingo home. (Ashley Ojalammi/Facebook)

Toppazzini said while outdoor dining has been permitted during Step 2, Mother Nature hasn't been co-operative over the last several rainy weeks.

"But now the air conditioning is on and we're ready to welcome our people back inside," he said.

While Porketta is about fun and games, it's also about raising money for facilitating local hockey.

Toppazzini said he's already in talks with Copper Cliff Minor Hockey to plan for the upcoming Porketta season. He said while many things have been lost to COVID-19, the biggest for Toppazzini is the money that could have been raised to help children hit the ice.

For one of our friends' birthday ... we go to Porketta Bingo every year. — Ashley Ojalammi

"So we're expecting a big bang, come the fall," he said.

"It's the people, it's the fun, it's the raising of the money for the kids. It's just to get back to some sort of normal. You know what? I just hope that everybody is going to be safe and get vaccinated ... so that we can get back to as close to normal as we can this fall when Porketta season starts."

The pandemic-induced Porketta hiatus got one avid fan of the pastime thinking it was time to get creative.

"We were really disappointed that we couldn't get together the way we would usually," said Ashley Ojalammi, who lives in Sudbury, "For one of our friends' birthday ... we go to Porketta Bingo every year.

Ever wondered what virtual Porketta Bingo might look like? Here's a taste. (Submitted by Brendan Roy)

"Unfortunately due to the pandemic that wasn't an option, so we just decided to make our own Porketta Bingo."

Porchetta dropoff

Ojalammi organized a virtual Porketta Bingo night where the group specially prepared the winning porchetta, along with personal loot bags for players that included the ingredients for the famed cocktail of choice for Porketta: Purple Helmet.

Each time someone won during the virtual game, a portion of porchetta would be dropped off outside the winner's home.

People have asked me, "Where do you get your porchetta? Where do you get your bread? How do you cook it?" — Anthony Toppazzini, owner of Beef N' Bird Tavern

"We wanted to make this as legitimate as possible," Ojalammi said.

When asked if he was surprised to hear about the enduring enthusiasm for the game, even during a pandemic, Toppazzini wasn't surprised.

"I know they've been feeling it because I've fielded a lot of phone calls," he said.

"People have asked me, 'Where do you get your porchetta? Where do you get your bread? How do you cook it?'"