The Steelworkers union that represents Vale workers in Sudbury say they are looking to the mining giant to "walk the talk" at the bargaining table.

The president of United Steelworkers Local 6500 says it was encouraging to hear Vale's North American chief operating officer Dino Otranto say he wants to "shed the know-it-all attitude and start engaging, listening, and caring for its employees," during a Chamber of Commerce presentation March 23.

"Steelworkers are pleased to hear Vale's positive tone and praise of its employees," said Nick Larochelle in a news release. "This is great news for the region of Sudbury."

During his presentation, Otranto also noted how the outlook for nickel prices is positive, with increased demand worldwide for the metal's use in electric vehicle batteries.

"We welcome seeing Vale's positivity and we look forward to this openness being carried through to the bargaining table," Larochelle said.

The local represents more than 2,500 production and maintenance workers in mining, milling, smelting and refining at Vale's Sudbury operations. The one-year collective agreement is set to expire on May 31.

"Our members are working hard and have a solid track record in safety and productivity. Injury frequency in Sudbury was reduced significantly last year, in some places by up to 70 per cent," Larochelle.

"When the company says, 'Let's start the dialogue,' workers hear that, too. We are seeking a new deal that recognizes the long, rich and proud history of the Steelworkers as partners in Vale's success, now and into the future"