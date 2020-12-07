Sudbury bylaw officers balance between education and enforcement with Ontario stay-at-home order

Confusion persists over Ontario's COVID-19 stay-at-home order in northern Ontario, in conjunction with a state of emergency declared last Wednesday, the second since the pandemic first took hold last March.

In a media briefing last Wednesday, the province said police and bylaw officers will have the power to enforce the order and issue tickets to rule-breakers. However, some believe details have been scarce on how that will play out in practice.

Brendan Adair, who is the Manager of Corporate Security and By-Law Services in Sudbury says the department has received a number of calls from residents about the new order, with complaints piling up.

"We've seen the complaints coming in and ... inquiries coming in," Adair says.

'What we've been doing for 10 months'

"I don't want to say it's business as usual because there is some additional legislation to take [in] but this is par for the course on what we've been doing for 10 months."

With the province's stay-at-home order, Adair says the job of bylaw officers right now is to strike a balance between enforcement and education.

"Where we see a flagrant willingness to ... disregard legislation, we caution people that enforcement is possible," he says.

"We also work to educate the public on changes that have come in to make sure that they understand what the rules are. We're happy to provide that education and support."

'Collaboration'

Adair says while there are always some rule-breakers, the community has largely been compliant throughout the pandemic.

While complaints are typically fielded by bylaw officers, should the number of complaints over people violating the stay-at-home order escalate, he says, there would be "collaboration" between bylaw officers, police and the public health unit to deal with the situation.

He reminds people that breaching the stay-at-home order can lead to serious fines not only for individuals but for businesses and larger corporations as well.

