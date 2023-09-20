3 people seriously injured in stabbings at agency on Larch Street in Sudbury, Ont.

Sudbury police have arrested a 34-year-old after three people were stabbed and seriously injured on Thursday.

Officers were dispatched to n agency on Larch Street following a weapons complaint, police said in a news release.

They said witnesses told the officers that a person was attending the agency, became upset and stabbed multiple people before fleeing on foot.

Three people were transported to the hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police made an arrest after a description was broadcast to officers in the area. After searching the individual, police said they found the knife they believe was used in the attacks.

The 34-year-old was charged with several counts, including for aggravated assault and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Police said they are holding the person overnight and they're scheduled to attend bail court on Friday.

Because the person has not been sworn in through the court process, police said they could not release a name.