2nd teen charged in fatal stabbing case at Sudbury transit terminal

Sudbury Police have charged a second person in connection with a fatal stabbing on Cedar Street on Nov. 15, 2019.

Seventeen-year-old Preston Pellerin died of his injuries ... and 18-year-old Steffin Rees was arrested and charged with second degree murder.

Now, police say another 18-year man has been arrested, and charged with accessory after the fact to murder, and obstruction of justice.

His name hasn't been released yet, as the charges still must be sworn to in court.