Man charged in fatal stabbing at party in Sudbury

Sudbury police say a 21-year-old man was arrested and charged after a stabbing at a party in Sudbury early Saturday morning left one man dead and two others injured.

A 27-year-old man died and 2 others were injured in the incident

CBC News ·
Sudbury police say a man, 21, was charged following a fatal stabbing at a party early Saturday morning. (Yvon Theriault/CBC)

Police say they responded to a call around 12:15 a.m. reporting a dispute at a social gathering in the area of the Kingsway and Levesque Street.

A man, 27, died on scene, and two others suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to police. 

The suspect was arrested, and is currently in police custody awaiting a bail hearing. 

According to the lead investigator, Sgt. Wade Maksymchuk, police are still trying to determine the events that led to the incident. 

