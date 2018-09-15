Man charged in fatal stabbing at party in Sudbury

Sudbury police say a 21-year-old man was arrested and charged after a stabbing at a party in Sudbury early Saturday morning left one man dead and two others injured.

Police say they responded to a call around 12:15 a.m. reporting a dispute at a social gathering in the area of the Kingsway and Levesque Street.

A man, 27, died on scene, and two others suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

The suspect was arrested, and is currently in police custody awaiting a bail hearing.

According to the lead investigator, Sgt. Wade Maksymchuk, police are still trying to determine the events that led to the incident.