61-year-man in Sudbury, Ont. seriously injured after stabbing

A 61-year-old man from Sudbury, Ont. was transported to the hospital with serious injuries from a stabbing Thursday morning, police said.

Greater Sudbury Police said in a news release that officers were dispatched to an apartment building on Bruce Avenue to respond to an assault.

Police were told that two people were involved in an altercation that ended with one of them getting stabbed.

Officers arrested the person they believed was responsible for the attack.

The 67-year-old suspect has been charged with assault with a weapon. Police said other charges are pending.

He will appear in bail court Thursday to answer to the charges.

Police said they cannot release his name because he has not yet been sworn through the court process.

They added both men were known to each other and the attack was a targeted incident.