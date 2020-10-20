Skip to Main Content
Man in custody after weekend stabbing leaves victim in critical condition
Sudbury·New

Man in custody after weekend stabbing leaves victim in critical condition

Sudbury police say a 38-year-old man has been arrested following a stabbing on Sunday night.
CBC News ·
Sudbury police say a man has been charged with attempted murder, having a dangerous weapon and threatening, and is scheduled to appear in bail court Oct. 20. (Yvon Theriault/CBC)

Sudbury police say a 38-year-old man has been arrested following a stabbing on Sunday night.

The incident happened on Cedar Street near the transit terminal — and the 30-year-old victim remains in hospital in critical condition.

The accused has been charged with attempted murder, having a dangerous weapon and threatening, and is scheduled to appear in bail court this Tuesday morning.

Officers went to the Sudbury transit hub after 8 p.m. on Sunday night, after a man entered the building requiring medical attention for what appeared to be a stab wound. Transit security guards began life saving measures until city paramedics arrived. 

Police say the victim was involved in a verbal altercation with the accused, who later fled on foot.

It is believed that two men knew one another and there there is not threat to the general public.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

now