Man in custody after weekend stabbing leaves victim in critical condition

Sudbury police say a 38-year-old man has been arrested following a stabbing on Sunday night.

The incident happened on Cedar Street near the transit terminal — and the 30-year-old victim remains in hospital in critical condition.

The accused has been charged with attempted murder, having a dangerous weapon and threatening, and is scheduled to appear in bail court this Tuesday morning.

Officers went to the Sudbury transit hub after 8 p.m. on Sunday night, after a man entered the building requiring medical attention for what appeared to be a stab wound. Transit security guards began life saving measures until city paramedics arrived.

Police say the victim was involved in a verbal altercation with the accused, who later fled on foot.

It is believed that two men knew one another and there there is not threat to the general public.