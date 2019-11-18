Sudbury man faces second degree murder charge
Steffin Rees made an appearance in a Sudbury courtroom today, led by handcuffs and wearing a white t-shirt and jogging pants.
Charges follow stabbing near downtown Sudbury bus terminal November 15
Steffin Rees made an appearance in a Sudbury courtroom today.
The 18-year-old is facing a charge of second-degree murder following a stabbing in Sudbury's downtown core Friday morning.
A 17-year-old male died from his wounds late Friday afternoon.
Rees stood expressionless before the court as lawyers for the Crown read the names of over 30 people Rees is prohibited from contacting, some who are still involved in the police investigation.
He remains in custody, until his court appearance scheduled for Thursday.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.