Steffin Rees made an appearance in a Sudbury courtroom today.

The 18-year-old is facing a charge of second-degree murder following a stabbing in Sudbury's downtown core Friday morning.

A 17-year-old male died from his wounds late Friday afternoon.

Rees stood expressionless before the court as lawyers for the Crown read the names of over 30 people Rees is prohibited from contacting, some who are still involved in the police investigation.

He remains in custody, until his court appearance scheduled for Thursday.