Green beers and celebrations: St. Patrick's Day is back in northern Ontario

Three years ago, Marcel Potvin had to close his Sudbury, Ont., bar ahead of one of his busiest days of the year.

Potvin, who manages the Nickel City Bar in Sudbury, made the call to close the bar on St. Patrick's Day — hours before the province decided to shut down bars and restaurants across Ontario.

"We knew from previous years that we would be jam-packed in here and we didn't want to take that chance to get people sick, so we decided to shut down," Potvin said.

At first, Potvin thought the bar would be closed for a week or two, but as the pandemic progressed he was forced to close several times due to new variants and surges in cases.

Potvin said the rooms for rent above the bar, are what kept the business going during that time.

This year, he expects another busy St. Patrick's Day celebration and a return to the pre-pandemic period.

"We've been reopened now for quite some time and I haven't heard anybody say they came here and got COVID," he said.

The Pantry Bulk Foods Store and Market Eatery in New Liskeard closed due to the pandemic, but the store is due to reopen in April. (Facebook/The Pantry Bulk Foods Store and the Market Eatery)

For Penny Durant, though, the pandemic led to some big changes for her business.

Durant owned the Pantry Bulk Food Store and Market Eatery in New Liskeard, Ont., but ended up closing the store due to the pandemic.

"We were just tired," she said. "We were so exhausted."

At the height of the pandemic, Durant said the majority of her customers were great. But she said a small number pushed her to close the store.

"About five per cent of the people were absolutely horrible and exhausting," she said.

"We only had to have police intervention once, so I guess that's good. But it was those five per cent that made you not know what you were going to get when you walked in the door."

Durant said some customers said they hoped she would die because she was vaccinated, and others threw things at her.

To get away from those confrontations, she and her husband now run the kitchen at the Whiskeyjack Beer Company.

She plans to reopen the Pantry Bulk Food Store in April, but without the eatery this time.

For St. Patrick's Day, Durant said she plans to enjoy some good food and green beers without the pressures that came at the height of the pandemic.

And after, she'll focus on reopening the store.