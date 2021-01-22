Sudbury's St. David School community asked to self-isolate, get COVID-19 testing

Sudbury's health unit is dismissing the entire school community at St. David School, effective immediately, and are advising all students, staff, and essential visitors who attend the school to self-isolate and get tested for COVID-19.

The agency says it's determined there is potential widespread COVID-19 infection among the school community, as additional cases were reported this week. An outbreak was declared in St. David School on Jan. 19, with 13 cases to date. The school remains closed with virtual learning.

"We are working closely with the St. David School community to ensure all necessary public health measures are put into place to identify potential cases and limit spread," said Dr. Penny Sutcliffe, PHSD's medical officer of health.

"These are difficult times, and we understand the strain that families are experiencing. These measures and your ability to follow public health guidance are critical to helping us stop the spread of COVID-19."

COVID-19 testing appointments can be arranged through the Health Sciences North Assessment Centre. Classes that were previously dismissed do not need to seek testing again, the health unit says.

"Parents or guardians with children who cannot self-isolate on their own must also follow self-isolation guidance for themselves (this means, for example, not leaving the home for groceries or to work)," the health unit stated in a release.

"Parents and guardians, as well as other household contacts, do not require testing. If a child can isolate on their own, then other family members are not required to self-isolate. Public Health will contact individuals who attended the school directly to provide direction."