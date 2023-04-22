Man, 22, dead after bar shooting in Sudbury, police say

A 22-year-old man is dead after a shooting at a bar in Sudbury Friday night.

In a news release Saturday, Greater Sudbury Police say they were called to the Overtime Sports Bar and Grill on Notre Dame Ave. around 10:30 p.m. for a weapons complaint.

Officers were told multiple men got involved in a verbal altercation that resulted in one man shooting another with a gun, police say.

The victim, a 22-year-old, received "serious, life-threatening injuries," police say. He was transported to hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Police say the other men involved in the altercation left the scene before police arrived. They released two photos of the suspect, saying the shooter has yet to be found.

"This is believed to be an isolated and targeted incident and there is no immediate threat to the general public," the release reads.

Police are asking any witnesses or people with information on the shooting to contact investigators.