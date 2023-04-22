Content
Sudbury

Man, 22, dead after bar shooting in Sudbury, police say

Greater Sudbury police say they were investigating an altercation at Overtime Sports Bar and Grill that took place around 10:30 p.m.

Police say shooter left the scene and has yet to be found

Police cars are parked outside a sports bar in Sudbury.
Greater Sudbury police say they're looking for a suspect believed to have fatally shot a 22-year-old man after an altercation at Overtime Sports Bar and Grill Friday night. (Fiona Christensen/CBC)

A 22-year-old man is dead after a shooting at a bar in Sudbury Friday night. 

In a news release Saturday, Greater Sudbury Police say they were called to the Overtime Sports Bar and Grill on Notre Dame Ave. around 10:30 p.m. for a weapons complaint.

Officers were told multiple men got involved in a verbal altercation that resulted in one man shooting another with a gun, police say.

The victim, a 22-year-old, received "serious, life-threatening injuries," police say. He was transported to hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Police say the other men involved in the altercation left the scene before police arrived. They released two photos of the suspect, saying the shooter has yet to be found. 

"This is believed to be an isolated and targeted incident and there is no immediate threat to the general public," the release reads.

Police are asking any witnesses or people with information on the shooting to contact investigators.

A man can be seen running.
Greater Sudbury police released two photos of the suspect they allege fatally shot a man at a Sudbury sports bar Friday night. (Greater Sudbury Police Service handout)
