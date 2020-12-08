The Greater Sudbury Public Library wants to make a poet out of you this December

The Greater Sudbury Public Library is hoping to help community members flex their creative writing muscles, through a virtual spine poetry event this December.

All you need, is a stack of books and your imagination, says Liette Chiasson, a community events programmer with the library.

"Spine poetry is when you use books to create some poetry lines. So on the back of the spines you can see the titles and those are used to create your poetry," Chiasson said.

"We created this event to create a bit of fun in this pandemic," she said, "We have a lot of free time where we're not seeing people so we figured that most people have books at home or they can borrow some through the library as well."

Chiasson said another reason the library chose this event was because anyone can do it, no matter what age or background, "Kids can participate, seniors, adults — the whole community."

Once participants have created their poems, Chiasson said, they're encouraged to snap a picture and post it on the library's Facebook page, "It's running for the whole month and we encourage everybody."

To join in on the fun, Chiasson decided to create her own poem from the spines of some of her own books.

"One of mine was, 'Skipping Christmas/Postcards from/Haiwai," she said, "So you can have a lot of fun with those book titles for sure."

Chiasson also noted that folks from all over the region are invited to participate in the event.

