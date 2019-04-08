How do you spell success? For many Sudbury children, it comes down to hard work and preparation.

Sudbury's super spellers took part in the annual Greater Sudbury Regional Spelling Bee on Sunday.

Children competed in a number of categories, and the winners from each division will advance to the championship finals in Toronto in May.

Paa Kofi Assah-Ben captured the junior division for spellers between the ages of 9 and 11 after correctly spelling the winning word of 'airborne.'

"It feels good," he said.

To prepare, he says he practices spelling everyday.

"On the bus, I practice my list and at home I do the computer," he said. "On this website, they say a word and you have to type in the correct answer."

Participants of the Sudbury Spelling Bee check out the trophy's. (Markus Schwabe/CBC)

Six-year-old Sophia Mathew agrees that preparation is key. She took first place in the primary division.

"I wrote down my spelling words all in my spelling book," she said.

"I love reading. You need to be able to spell to know the words in the books."

Grade 7 student Nehan Punjani won the intermediate division.

"I like spelling words and it's fun," he said.

"It also helps in real life as you don't have to use spell check all the time. You just know how to spell what words you're using."