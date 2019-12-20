We are opening our doors at 43 Elm Street for CBC Sudbury's annual Sounds of the Season campaign.

It's an opportunity to meet you — our listeners and readers.

But it's also a chance to raise funds and food for the Sudbury Food Bank, and Feed Ontario, which helps a collection food banks throughout the province.

Donate to the Sudbury Food Bank

Donate to Feed Ontario

"If you're looking for the most efficient way to donate to the food bank, of course obviously cash is always king." executive director Dan Xilon said.

"For every cash dollar we spend on food we get $6 in food value."

Dan Xilon, executive director of the Sudbury Food Bank speaks with Morning North host Markus Schwabe during a previous Sounds of the Season broadcast. (CBC)

Xilon describes the food bank as being a resilient organization.

"We will always do the best with what we get, or have and we'll appreciate everything that we get and have no matter how little or how small it is — everything makes a difference."

Xilon says whatever you might use in your own home, they need at the food bank, including pet food, baby food, diapers and hygiene products.

The three big items are always beans, pasta and pasta sauce.

The Sudbury Food Bank says the 'Big Three' of needed items this food drive are beans, pasta and pasta sauces. (CBC)

"Because we deal with food, once it's gone it's gone, so every donation we have is more than we had."

The Sudbury Food Bank distributes to 44 member agencies throughout Sudbury and the region.

"I just cannot thank Sudburians enough for the opportunity, that they take it upon themselves to give us a hand," Xilon said.

"Everything we get, that is something that somebody has decided: no one's going hungry in my community and that's what I'm going to do about it."

The CBC Sudbury Open House will run from 6 a.m until 9 a.m., for fans of Morning North and host Markus Schwabe. Then between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m meet the Up North team, including host Waubgeshig Rice.

Our journalists will also be on hand to answer questions and show you around, and there will be refreshments and holiday goodies.

We will have CBC giveaways, including limited edition toques, available for a donation of at least $50 — while supplies last.

Please join us, and our friends from Radio-Canada to help us celebrate another great year and to spread holiday cheer — while also accepting donations for a great cause.