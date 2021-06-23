A new initiative aims to provide a safe space for Sudbury's LGBTQ+ community to connect and become more informed.

Something Queer is being launched by Réseau ACCESS Network in partnership with the YMCA of Northeastern Ontario.

Community members will have the opportunity to learn, talk and connect on issues ranging from mental health, sexual health and queer culture.

Aspen Groom is sexual health co-ordinator Réseau ACCESS Network and is one of the organizers of the program.

Groom said the idea came as result of frequent calls from community members trying to access services pertaining to LGBTQ+ experiences.

Fielding calls from community members in search of services proved to be challenging at times, Groom said.

"I think initially there was a lot of really a kind of sadness and frustration ... because there is really not a lot of places for folks to turn," they said.

Groom said it has not been uncommon to get calls on a daily basis from folks looking for connection to the LGBTQ+ community or even other service providers trying help clients access supports. So Groom got to work and developed the idea for the program to help fill the need.

Groom said there has been quite a bit of interest in the sessions ahead of the first gathering at 5:30 p.m. on April 1 at the YMCA of Northeastern Ontario.

Groom hopes the program will grow to become a mainstay in the community where people can feel comfortable and encouraged to gather, connect and educate.

For more information, head to Réseau ACCESS Network's website.