More athletes lacing up to play soccer in Sudbury, Ont., local group says

More people in Sudbury, Ont., are signing up to play soccer and a local organization says lower registration fees paired with a new sports facility could be behind the uptick.

Giuseppe Politi is a senior staff coach with the Sudbury Soccer Club. He said there's been an increase in registrations this season.

He attributes the growing interest to a number of factors, including the low cost to participate and excitement behind Team Canada heading to the FIFA World Cup kicking-off next month. It's the first time in 36 years that Canada has qualified for the competition.

Politi also said the sports bubble at Lasalle Second School is likely playing a role. The Lancer Dome first opened in early 2020, but was forced to close during the pandemic. Now, local groups can rent the facility to play.

While the club doesn't have firm numbers on how many new players have joined, Politi said, they've had so many players sign up that the organization is using the bubble six of the seven days it's available.

"The strategy the club has taken is to be equitable to all ages. So we're trying to get most people in our programming on the field at least twice [per week], one practice and one game," he said.

"Would I like to see maybe our competitive players play a little bit more? Yes. But right now we are balancing capacity issues and just trying to be equitable and making this beautiful facility accessible to anybody that wants to play soccer."

Bruce Bourget is the director of education at the Rainbow District School Board. (Submitted)

Politi said being able to offer players the option to take part year-round is making a difference.

"The increased demand we saw in the summer is certainly carrying over into the bubble, which now, for the first time, we have access to throughout the winter," he said.

"So it's great to see people, you know, at all ages, [...] genders choosing soccer as a primary sport during the winter months."

Contributing to a 'healthy community'

Bruce Bourget, the director of education for the Rainbow District School Board, said response to the new facility has been "very positive."

"Community groups also appreciate the opportunity to access a facility that allows them to continue to offer exceptional opportunities in sports throughout the year," he said.

"It's a busy place during the school day, evenings and weekends, which promotes physical activity and certainly contributes to a healthy community."

The physical education and physical literacy co-ordinator for the Rainbow District School Board, Matt Cootes, said the bubble provides "immense benefits."

"The dome supports student's physical, mental, social and emotional well-being, leading to an increased sense of belonging, sense of self, and academic success," he said.