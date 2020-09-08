To brave a Canadian winter or head back south? Sudbury snowbirds faced with tough decision amid COVID-19

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has some Sudbury snowbirds reconsidering their winter plans.

The number of infections across Canada continue to rise as health officials in the U.S. warn of a surge in cases in the months ahead.

While some snowbirds have decided to remain in Canada because of COVID-19, others are still determined to spend the winter in the south.

Lyn Harper-Kutschke has been spending half the year in Florida for the past six years and while much has changed over the past several months due to the pandemic, she says, her Florida plans have not.

"I can self-isolate down there ... I don't need to look at snowbanks and windchill factors. I can be relaxing in my own lanai and it can be 95 degrees. So that's my choice," she said.

Harper-Kutschke says she's decided she will be spending the winter in Florida, despite COVID-19 concerns. (Submitted by Lynn Harper-Kutschke)

Harper-Kutschke said her plan is to continue to be vigilant with COVID-19 health and safety protocols, steer clear from beaches and limit her contact with people outside her bubble.

To get to Florida, she said she'll likely be flying due to border closures and paying about $800 to have her car shipped to her Florida property.

To err on the side of caution, Harper-Kutschke said she's also in the process of purchasing COVID-19 insurance, even if it is a little bit pricey, should she fall ill.

They're taking a risk that doesn't have to be taken. — Bob Fontaine

Bob Fontaine says he's made Naples, Florida his home during the winter months for the past 15 years. This year, however, the snowbird said heading south poses too much of a risk.

"If you get sick the cost of medical facilities are just astronomical. And if you don't have insurance coverage they can bankrupt a lot of people," Fontaine said.

The pandemic, Fontaine said, has forced him to purchase a winter coat and winter tires for the first time in more than a decade.

'You're best to stay at home'

Fontaine said snowbirds who are returning to Florida for the winter are playing a game of chance but don't have to be.

"You're best to stay home for a while until it kind of either settles or you can get adequate insurance coverage to go down to Florida," he said, "They're taking a risk that doesn't have to be taken."

Fontaine said he suspects Canadians who have put deposits down on rental properties will be the ones who are motivated to make the trip back south.

The Canadian Snowbird Association says it's hard to gauge at this point how many of its members will be heading south this winter. The association has more than 110-thousand members across the country.