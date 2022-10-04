Snowbird from Sudbury, Ont., counts herself lucky after Hurricane Ian

A snowbird from Sudbury, Ont., says she got lucky when the property she owns in Florida's Manatee County was mostly spared from Hurricane Ian.

Despite strong winds and torrential rainfall, Lynn Harper-Kutschke said she only lost a single shutter from the storm.

"I was very fortunate, but it was just strange how it seemed like every fourth place was hit badly and other ones were fine," she said.

Harper-Kutschke lives in Sudbury most of the year, and was in Canada when Ian hit her Florida subdivision south of Tampa Bay, along the Gulf Coast.

She said she had a friend who stayed on her property when Ian hit to keep an eye on things.

"He didn't want to leave. He wanted to ensure that everything was fine," she said.

Lynn Harper-Kutschke is among the thousands of Canadians who own homes in Florida. While her house was mostly unscathed by Hurricane Ian, she says neighbouring homes were less lucky. (Submitted by Lynn Harper-Kutschke)

Harper-Kutschke said some work she had done to the house helped it withstand the storm. That included large straps to anchor the home, which doesn't have a basement, in case of a storm, and a system that covers the roof like a thick tarp to protect the shingles.

Harper-Kutschke is among thousands of Canadians who travel to Florida each year during the winter, and own property in the Sunshine State.

A 2015 survey from the Bank of Montreal found that 500,000 Canadians owned homes in Florida at that time.

Harper-Kutschke said there are 174 homes in her subdivision. Americans from northern states own most of them, but there are around 20 Canadians in the neighbourhood, she said.

No one was killed or seriously injured in her area, but she said some homes did fare a lot worse than hers.

According to reports from local officials, Hurricane Ian has killed more than 100 people in Florida.