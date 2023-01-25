Levack resident alleges city sidewalk plow driver deliberately destroyed her little library

Sudbury snow plow takes out a little library Duration 0:16 Owners of little library say the incident was targeted Submitted by Chantelle Gorham

A Levack, Ont., resident says a city sidewalk plow driver deliberately damaged her property earlier this week.

The damaged property includes a little library, where residents were welcome to leave toys or non-perishable food items for others in the community, and one of the pillars of her home and business.

Chantelle Gorham says she caught video footage of what happened Tuesday morning and shared it on social media.

The video has been viewed more than 7,000 times. It shows the plow knocking down and dragging a little library down the sidewalk. Gorham said It also dented one of the pillars of her home and business.

Chantelle Gorham wants the City of Greater Sudbury to take action on a situation that's left her little library and parts of her home damaged. (Sam Juric/CBC )

"It's just a sad pile right now, and it didn't have to be. It's a beautiful box that we paid hundreds of dollars for," she said.

"In a nutshell a city employee did vandalize our business. It wasn't an accident."

Gorham said she's contacted the city about the situation but is still waiting to hear hear back.

"From roads to the mayor, to our councillor," she said.

"Our councillor did call back, he will be at our town meeting tonight [on Wednesday night], which I'm grateful for. I can't think of anybody else to contact or to send the video to, so the fact that nobody responds in writing or by phone speaks volumes," she said.

Gorham alleges that her criticism of the quality of the city's snow removal in Levack is what motivated the incident involving the little library. About a week ago, she said, she taped separate footage that showed city workers who "weren't doing their jobs."

What's left of the little library, that once stood outside of Chantelle Gorham's home in Levack. (Sam Juric/CBC)

"The video that we were able to obtain clearly showed that they were not doing their job. Not just missing streets, just not bothering to snow plow. They were visible, back and forth, on Regional Road 8."

In an email to CBC News, a spokesperson with the city said it can't comment on the incident due to privacy policies surrounding employees but that it will look into the matter. They added that "damage to private property can regrettably occur during regular snow maintenance operations."