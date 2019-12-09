You can't beat winter, so you might as well enjoy it.

That's the idea behind the City of Greater Sudbury's Snow Day. It's a free outdoor family celebration Feb. 1 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. near the Grace Hartman Amphitheatre in Bell Park.

"We really wanted to bring back the idea of play and encourage families and children to get outside and enjoy our winter instead of hibernating," said Cindy Dent, manager of recreation for the city.

"One of our Indigenous partners will be on site with the teepee and bannock-making that's always one of the most popular parts of the event."

Activities include snowshoeing, snowboarding and skating. People can borrow helmets and equipment for the activities free of charge at the Bell Park entrance.

Members of the Copper Cliff Skating Club and snowboard instructors from Adanac Ski Hill will be on hand to provide some pointers.

"Everything is provided. You really don't need to bring anything. And even for sliding, we'll have some toboggans," said Dent, adding that transportation on GOVA Transit is free too.

"You just have to tell the bus driver you're going to Snow Day," said Dent.

Winter carnival brings community together

The Onaping Falls Winter Carnival has been a northern tradition for over 40 years. The carnival takes place Jan. 31 to Feb. 1 with events in Levack, Onaping, Dowling and Cartier.

Carrie Morin is co-chair of the carnival that she's been attending since she was a child.

Morin is excited to be bringing back the Miss Onaping Falls pageant after a 20-year absence. "Whoever is crowned Miss Onaping Falls will move on to the Miss Northern Ontario competition," she said.

From the pancake breakfast and free cross-country skiing to a vintage chainsaw display from the Northern Ontario Railroad Museum, Morin says events like the carnival are a great way to bring the community together.

Pond hockey tournament on Ramsey Lake

The Pond Hockey Festival on the Rock also takes place January 31 and February 1 on natural ice rinks at the Northern Water Sports Centre on Ramsey Lake.

Proceeds will be donated to Camp Quality Northern Ontario, a camp for northern kids affected by cancer.