The new smart water meter system being installed in homes across Greater Sudbury will help customers track water consumption, in real time.

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the city embarked on a $17 million project to switch old water meters to smart technology.

After several delays, the work continues with more than 80 per cent of customers still to change over.

"We have about 8,200 homes that have switched over and that's about 17 per cent of the total customer accounts," said Michael Loken, acting director of water-wastewater treatment and compliance for the City of Greater Sudbury. Customers include residents, businesses, non-profit groups, and educational institutions.

Loken said the city is discussing a revised project schedule with its installation contractor KTI Utility Services, but completion of the entire project is likely some time in 2023.

Track water consumption in real time

A customer portal will be launching in March to allow customers to track their water consumption on a daily, monthly or hourly basis.

"You'll be able to identify what periods of the day you're using more or less water, or even set up alarms on your own to try to detect leaks at your home or if you left the garden hose running," Loken said.

The portal will include historical data for each customer to compare with current usage.

"Customers will be able to see the trends in consumption, whether they're using more [water] certain days or less certain days and compare it to other periods during the year or other days, and that's where the real power comes in," Loken said.

Benefits for Greater Sudbury

For the City of Greater Sudbury, Loken said the project will also help the city determine where it could be losing water.

"The city doesn't know where approximately 30 per cent of the water we make goes.".

"That water could be lost through leaking in the infrastructure, it could be lost through unmetered connections, or it could be that residents are getting more or even less water than they think they are through their old meter, which has reached the end of its life," he added.

With thousands of kilometres of infrastructure across the city, Loken calls this switchover a 'critical project' to move water and wastewater infrastructure forward and make sure the city is spending money in the right places to fix infrastructure and address issues in the system.

Approximately 80 per cent of Sudbury homes still need to have smart water meters installed, a spokesperson with the city says. This is one of two parts that are installed; one is on the outside of a home and another attached near the water heater. (Angela Gemmill/CBC)

"In operating any big distribution system you're going to lose some water," he said, adding that most communities lose around 10 per cent, on average, of the water that they make.

"That number for 30 per cent for us means that we're on quite the high end of water losses for comparable municipalities."

"That's the real driver is to make sure that we are making the amount of water that we need for our community, that we know where that water is going so we can run the most efficient water treatment system as possible for our ratepayers," Loken said.

Other municipalities across Canada, including Chatham-Kent and the city of Toronto, have also implemented smart water meters with success and subsequent savings.

So far installers have completed most of the switchover to homes in Wards 1, 10 and 12. Customers in Ward 11 are next on the list to have the new meters installed.

The city is holding a virtual open house on Thursday, Feb 3 at 6:30 p.m. for any resident who may have questions about the smart water meter project.