New smart helmets use contact tracing technology for miners working underground

The mining industry in Canada has evolved over the years, and continues to do so with an emphasis on health and safety.

Keeping that in mind, a tech company in Sudbury has recently developed what it's calling a smart helmet, that features more than just your traditional headlamp.

Rey Boucher, the vice president of Jannatec Industries, says these helmets are different, they come with cameras and phone capabilities.

In addition to the new doodads and whatnots on the helmets, the company also developed a way to enable contact tracing for miners during COVID-19. They used an existing technology called ranging, which was already used in their helmets, which was initially created to track the distance between miners.

Contact tracing

"All we [needed] to do now was extract that information and send it to a database somewhere and represent it visually and use it to look up dates or times, after someone has been diagnosed."

Lights around the bottom of the helmets, Boucher explained, turn on as soon as two workers are within a certain distance, to alert the workers that they are too close to each other.

"It's as simple as two clicks ... and then you find out every person that that potential person who's been infected has been in contact with," he said.

Now the person in front of the machine becomes the eyes and the hands of the expert sitting at the factory. — Rey Boucher, vice president of Jannatecs Industries

The helmets also act as telephones for workers so that they can communicate with people whether they are underground or not. It's helpful, Boucher said, in instances where equipment underground need servicing but a technician is located somewhere else.

"Now the person in front of the machine becomes the eyes and the hands of the expert sitting at the factory," Boucher said, "So that reduces the overall expenses for a company to maintain their fleet."

Boucher said the helmets start at $99 but become more expensive as you add on various capabilities. Right now, the company has its first 500 smart helmets in production, which are being made for a mining company on the east coast.

