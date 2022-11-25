At Rusty Cellars winemaking store in Sudbury's south end, owner Lindsay Bonora said there's typically an influx of wine orders in the fall, leading up to the "Christmas rush."

"This season's been a little bit different. We haven't seen the huge spike in sales that we normally do," Bonora said.

She said sales have been fairly steady in recent months, so even without a holiday bump, the business should fare OK. But still she said "it's a little nerve wracking."

Bonora is not alone in bracing for a quieter December than usual. A number of small business owners in Sudbury said the holiday shopping season is off to a slower start this year.

According to the Canadian Federation of Independent Businesses, small business confidence has dipped heading into the holiday season, and is at one of its lowest points since the 2008 recession.

Slow start to season

At R Little Secret and His Secret Fashions, store owner Mindie Mullen said holiday season shopping typically accounts for about 30 to 40 per cent of annual sales.

Mullen said sales last December were very strong, with people "anxious to get out shopping," but like Bonora she said the pace this year has "really slowed."

Mindie Mullen said sales at her clothing store were strong earlier this fall, but the holiday shopping season if off to a slower start than usual. (Sarah MacMillan/CBC)

Mullen said she's also noticed a shift in the number of people who come into the store and actually make a purchase.

"Some people are coming in, just getting a feel for what's out there, you know checking price points. There is a lot of competition out there nowadays. And with the economy like it has been, you know with the rise of gas and groceries and stuff, I think people are being smart about what they're purchasing," Mullen said.

Staffing challenges

Another big challenge for many stores right now is hiring and retaining staff. Mullen has four part time staff members at her shop, and said she recently tried to hire another "with no luck whatsoever."

At Backyard Birder Home and Garden Gift Store, co-owner Danielle Audet said staffing "has definitely been an ongoing challenge. We just keep hiring. It seems like we're always training somebody new."

Danielle Audet, co-owner of Backyard Birder Home and Garden Gift Shop, said she's grateful that many Sudburians are focused on supporting local stores. (Sarah MacMillan/CBC)

The most recent numbers from Statistics Canada, released last week, show the country's job vacancy rate across all industries rose slightly in September, to 5.7 per cent, though it is slightly lower than the same month last year.

Audet said she's grateful for the many customers who continue to shop local.

"[COVID] really brought that to the forefront I think. And people in Sudbury are so supportive."