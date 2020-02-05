A Sudbury group says poor winter sidewalk maintenance is keeping people from getting out, and even leaving some housebound.

Greater Sudbury Safer Sidewalks recently put out a survey to get people's thoughts on winter sidewalk maintenance.

Out of the 428 people who filled it out, almost 70 per cent said they felt unsafe using sidewalks in the winter, while 45 per cent said they are unable to leave their homes, because they rely on the sidewalks.

208 people surveyed report they have fallen and been injured on icy sidewalks, Sharon Roy, one of the group's organizers, said.

Roy added that the numbers didn't come as a shock to her.

"I wasn't too surprised. Dismayed, certainly," she said. "But I use the sidewalks a lot myself. Walking is my main form of transportation in the wintertime."

"So I've experienced these conditions myself, having to tread very, very slowly and carefully because of water on top of ice, because the sidewalk hasn't been cleared and there's piles of snow on it."

Now that the survey has concluded and the results are in, Roy said the next step is submitting the information to the city.

"I know the city is concerned about this and wanting to look into it, and I know they're planning on gathering their own information," Roy said. "So we provided this to help inform their own work, whatever it is that they end up doing."

Despite the ongoing issue of sidewalk safety, Roy said she's optimistic the city will listen to the group's recommendations.

"It's clear that this is a serious issue," Roy said. "So, I'm hopeful that they will take a look at it, realize the importance of it...Walking and active transportation is increasingly going to become important for Sudburians."

"So this is a good opportunity to make the city more walkable."

Roy says her group has a meeting scheduled with the city to discuss the survey results.

Some of the group's recommendations to the city include: