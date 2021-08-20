Sudbury police charge 2 in Lloyd Street shooting

Two men have been arrested and charged with attempted murder following a shooting on Lloyd Street that left a man, 53, with serious injuries.

In a statement Friday, officials with Greater Sudbury Police say the men, ages 28 and 36, were arrested at a residence on Holland Road and a location on Lorne Street.

On August 14, officers responded to a weapons complaint in the area of Lloyd Street, and found a man in a residence who was suffering from gunshot wounds to his lower body.

A canine investigation of the area discovered two handguns – one replica and another police believe was used in the shooting.

Police say the victim is expected to make a full recovery.