GSPS Chief Paul Pedersen breaks down the rise in Sudbury's Crime Severity Index

According to Statistics Canada, across the country, the crime rate is down nearly 10 per cent (9.8).

The crime severity index - which measures the severity of the crimes committed, is also down.

In Greater Sudbury, however, the story is a little different– while the crime rate here is also down (6 per cent), the severity of those crimes is up. (7 per cent)

That means that while there were fewer crimes in 2020, the ones that were committed tended to be worse. There were five homicides in the city in 2020, which pushed the numbers up significantly.

Greater Sudbury's police chief, Paul Pedersen, said the question that needs to be asked is: do those five homicides, and the rising severity index, make the Nickel City less safe?

"In each of those five cases, the offender and the victim were known to each other. It was specific," Pedersen said. "It wasn't something where it would affect somebody's going out for a walk in the evening or their feeling of safety in a community."

"Severity is one thing, but threat to the community is another thing."

The number of break-ins at businesses also saw an increase, Pedersen said, but added that a lot of these statistics should have an asterisk beside them.

"It was a covid year," Pedersen said. "And those statistics are consistent really across North America."

A fatal fire on Bruce Avenue pushed Sudbury's severe crime numbers up significantly, Chief Paul Pedersen says. (Yvon Therault/Radio-Canada)

"I'm seeing it in the U.S. as well, as businesses are closed, as people are ordered to stay at home, it really creates an opportunity where there isn't the protection out there. There aren't other witnesses out there."

As for the homicide rate, analysts typically look at a 10-year outlook to determine what city-specific trends are.

"I can tell you it's going to be skewed again this year," he said. "We had an arson where three people died, so that that one incident alone [made] our numbers go up."

Pedersen also said public perception that violent crimes occur more commonly in certain parts of the city is probably not accurate.

"Statistically, that's not true," Pedersen said, pointing to the rash of break-ins at businesses along the Kingsway.

"When we talk about crime, there's a crime prevention triangle, sort of three things come together to create a crime," he said.

"You obviously need a victim, you need a perpetrator, and you need opportunity."

Police services, Pedersen said, focus on taking one of those elements away.

"We're hoping that now the pandemic is lifting, now that we're seeing more people and businesses open up, you start seeing more natural users of space, the people that are out there with eyes that can help us...that deters crime.

Pedersen also advises common things like locking your car doors, locking businesses, and providing enough light will help deter crime.

The rise in crime often points to larger problems in society, Pedersen said.

"The social determinants of health and the social determinants of crime are very much intersected," he said.

"Why are people stealing things? It's opportunity. It's a need. It's a desire," he said. "We know that we've got vulnerable populations up here with addictions."

"And some of the lower level crimes that are committed are to feed the addictions. Not all of them, but some of them."