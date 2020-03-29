Public health agencies across northeastern Ontario continue to report confirmed cases of COVID-19, many of them linked with recent travel history.

At least four cases reported over the weekend are connected to Florida, according to information from health units in Sudbury, Algoma and North Bay - Parry Sound.

The seventh confirmed case of COVID-19 for Public Health Sudbury and District (PHSD) involves a man in his 50s who traveled two weeks ago from Florida.

PHSD says the man traveled from Fort Lauderdale, Fla. to Hamilton, Ont., on Mar 16 on Swoop flight W0719. Passengers in rows 19-23 and flight crew who may have served these rows, are now considered close contacts.

The man was tested Mar 21 and is now self-isolating at home.

This latest case brings to seven the total of positive COVID-19 cases for PHSD. All are within Greater Sudbury. On its website PHSD states there have been no cases outside of Sudbury.

On Sunday, Algoma Public Health (APH) reported two more cases, although only one is connected to travel history.

The third Algoma resident to test positive for the novel coronavirus is a man in his 60s, who traveled to a health care facility in Toronto more than a month ago. He remains there admitted under the care of health professionals.

The health unit says there are no exposures within Algoma related to this case.

The fourth case of COVID-19 for APH is a woman in her 60s. APH says the woman developed symptoms on Mar 23, and returned to Algoma from Florida via a private vehicle on Mar 25.

The individual was tested at Sault Area Hospital's assessment centre on Mar 26. She has remained in self-isolation at home, with no public exposures. The health unit says all her close contacts have been identified and notified.

On Sunday afternoon, North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit updated its website to include two more COVID-19 cases.

A man and woman in their 60s tested positive for the virus after recent travels to Florida. They are both self isolating at home.

This brings its total number of cases to five.

The Public Health Agency of Canada has compiled information on COVID-19 exposures on flights, cruise ships and mass gatherings.

It is asking anyone who recently travelled or attended a public gathering where cases were confirmed to check the listings.

The information is gathered through reports from international, provincial and territorial health authorities and public websites.