Sault Ste. Marie, Ont. man avoids jail time in hit-and-run of Sudbury international student

A Sault Ste. Marie, Ont. man who pleaded guilty to killing an international student in a hit-and-run collision in Greater Sudbury last year, has avoided serving jail time.

29-year-old Thomas Schell pleaded guilty in June 2023 to failing to stop after an accident resulting in death.

Schell struck 36-year-old Andal Govini Rajendra Prasad with his Dodge Ram pickup truck on Walford Road on the evening of Feb. 1, 2022 and did not stop at the scene.

Prasad died of her injuries in hospital.

Prasad was a 36-year-old international student from India attending Laurentian University. She moved to Sudbury two years earlier to study computational science.

Andal Govini Rajendra Prasad, 36, was an international student from India, who was studying computational science at Laurentian University when she was struck and killed by a pickup truck in February 2022. (Andal GR Facebook)

Schell was arrested at his residence in Sault Ste. Marie on Feb. 8, 2022.

At a sentencing hearing on Monday, Ontario Court Justice Bruce Pugsley handed Schell a 15-month conditional sentence, avoiding jail time.

Schell will spend the first five months of his sentence under house arrest, confined to his residence except to leave for employment, medical appointments, or basic necessities with written permission.

In his ruling, Judge Pugsley said Schell could have avoided charges if he had called an ambulance or stopped to help Prasad after hitting her with his pickup truck.

Instead, he said Schell drove off and left the victim to die on the road.

The court previously heard that Schell was late for work that night and put in a full shift at the CP Rail yards after the hit and run. He also hid pieces of his damaged pickup truck and lied to those around him to avoid responsibility.

In doing those things, Judge Pugsley said Schell had 'broken' the moral code.

However, in delivering the conditional sentence, the judge said that Schell had shown remorse for his actions and pleaded guilty. He had no previous criminal record, had maintained steady employment and had family support.

The judge concluded that Schell posed no risk to the community and the possibility for rehabilitation was high.

In addition to the 15-month conditional sentence, Schell received a three and a half year driving ban, will have to submit his DNA, and can't possess any weapons or firearms.

The Crown was seeking a jail term of nine months, while the defence had called for a conditional sentence.