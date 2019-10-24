Hundreds of people in Greater Sudbury are working together to find solutions to improve care for seniors.

The Greater Sudbury Seniors' Summit was hosted on Thursday by the Seniors' Advisory Panel to the Mayor and City Council.

Local seniors, caregivers, service providers and families attended the summit to share their personal stories, issues and concerns when it comes to caring for their aging loved ones.

Barb Nott, co-chair of the Seniors' Advisory Panel, says there are more than 30,000 people over the age of 65 living in the city and many of them, their families and caregivers have concerns.

"Some of the issues are that they don't have family here in Sudbury so they're lonely, they have trouble getting out to get groceries or attending events, they don't know who to call when there's something wrong, like the tap is leaking, the fact that it's very hard to get into a seniors home," said Nott.

But it's not just seniors who have concerns or issues when it comes to their care.

Carol Valentino was a caregiver for both her parents for two and a half years and she says it was a full time commitment.

"I was there 24/7, cooking, basically looking after my parents, I had to give my dad insulin, we didn't even have the resources which is scary because if I wasn't a retired nurse, who would do that?" she said.

"I was just totally burnt out."

Valentino says there wasn't enough resources, such as PSWs, to help and most of her parents care fell on her.

She says her father died earlier this year and her mother now lives at Pioneer Manor, however, she says it took months before her mother was finally able to move in.

Valentino says the city needs more PSWs to help seniors who want to stay in their homes.

Brenda Tessaro says there needs to be better communication about the resources available for seniors and caregivers. (Jamie-Lee McKenzie/CBC)

Brenda Tessaro also says changes need to be made to improve how seniors are cared for.

"I saw my mom transition from being a young widow at 64 moving from her house into an apartment for 23 years, from there into assisted living and from there into a nursing home," she said. "So I pretty much lived all stages of that journey and it was a very challenging one."

She says there were many resources she didn't know about because nothing was communicated to her. She says there should be better communication when it comes to the resources that are available for seniors.

"To have those resources that are available to make that journey easier... it's by hearsay, it's by word of mouth, it's a friend whose passed something on to you and yet we don't know about these things so there needs to be someway of communicating the resources and getting them into the hands of the right people," said Tessaro.

Nott says the Seniors' Advisory Panel will take the information they hear from people at the summit and work with the city to find solutions for these concerns and issues.