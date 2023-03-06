A Sudbury martial arts academy is teaching women how to defend themselves — for free

Warning: This story contains details that may be distressing.

It's been more than 20 years, but from time to time, Kristen O'Neil is still unexpectedly transported back to one afternoon in 1996.

Suddenly, she is 19 again, working part time at the food court at the Rainbow Mall in downtown Sudbury.

"I had somebody attack me with a knife," she said.

"This was a client, so this is someone who would come in and see me, and check in and ask how I was doing ... and then one day he just showed up and pulled a butcher knife out of his bag and told me that he was going to assault me."

Luckily, O'Neil said, she was able to escape the situation unharmed, but it's left a mark. Since then, O'Neil has become an instructor at Sudbury's Brazillian Jiu-Jitsu and Muay Thai Academy.

The more I learn, the more I develop the skills, the safer I feel knowing that whether someone is 300 pounds or 100 pounds, if they came into my space, I could protect myself. — Laura Reilly

While she regularly holds self-defence classes for women, in March, to mark International Women's Day, she's hosting free self-defence sessions.

O'Neil said she wants to pass on the knowledge she wished she had when she was younger. Teaching women how to use their bodies to defend themselves from violent attacks has allowed women to open up to her with their stories, she said.

Laura Reilly has been participating in O'Neil's self-defence classes for about nine months. She hopes this month's free classes will encourage women in Sudbury to return on a more regular basis.

She said the classes have helped her to move beyond past trauma.

Laura Reilly says the self-defence classes have empowered her to move forward from traumatic events from the past. (Sam Juric/CBC )

"I was in the [U.S.] and I was walking around at night, and someone offered me a ride and I said, 'No thank you.' I kept walking and then they drove around the block, parked behind me and got out of their car and grabbed me from behind me, and tried to pull me in their car," she said.

"I was able to fight them off and run. That was about 12 years ago, but it affected the way that I looked at people being in my space."

Reilly said there was a time where everyone she came into contact with felt like a potential threat.

"What [keeps me coming] back is that the more I learn, the more I develop the skills, the safer I feel knowing that whether someone is 300 pounds or 100 pounds, if they came into my space, I could protect myself," she said.

Chloe Smilek says she is hopeful that more women will become interested in learning self-defence. (Sam Juric/CBC)

For 17-year-old Chloe Smilek, the self-defence classes have provided a safe space for self-expression.

"It's just amazing, to be a part of it and to see the community that everyone has built through jiu-jitsu."

Both Smilek and Reilly agree that the self-defence classes aren't about preparing for the worst case scenario, as some might think. But rather, it's about recognizing yourself as the powerful, capable person you are.

Looking to the future, O'Neil said ultimately, she wants to be able to offer free self-defence classes in Sudbury, year-round.

Some of this month's free classes will be held at the academy, beginning March 8 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., while others will be hosted by Cambrian College, and will be geared to students.

