A maple syrup producer in northeastern Ontario has taken home top prizes from the Royal Agricultural Winter Fair.

Sucrerie Séguin Sugarbush in Lavigne won first place in both the golden and dark syrup categories. It also won the overall "Champion Maple Syrup" prize across its dark syrup, which was judged against the winners from all four categories.

"It was very humbling. And we were lucky enough that we were actually at the sugarbush when we got the call, and we were surrounded by family and friends and it was a very warm, fuzzy feeling," said Dan Séguin, who owns and operates the farm with his wife, Tracy.

The Séguins have won a number of awards for their maple syrups over the years, including finishing second place overall at last year's Royal Agricultural Winter Fair, and taking home the top prize in 2016.

While awards aren't the most important part of their business, Dan said they can be a "good tool."

"It actually really reinforces [to] the public and our clientele that we really are doing everything that we can to actually maintain a high quality product. To reassure them that it's a good reason to seek us out," he said.

Dan Séguin owns and operates Sucrerie Séguin Sugarbush along with his wife. (Submitted by Tracy Séguin)

The Séguins said the panel of judges looked at a number of criteria when evaluating the maple syrups, including clarity, colour and concentration. But Tracy said "the majority of the points comes down to flavour."

A number of factors can influence flavour, she said, including the specific trees, the conditions that year, and how the sap was collected and stored and processed.

"And some of it just really comes down to the territory," Tracy said.

"We in northeastern Ontario have had several award winners here in terms of world champion syrups over the years. Not just our farm but a couple other producers in the north as well. So part of it is probably the terroir … where your trees are growing."