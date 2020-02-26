Police say 'unsubstantiated threat' prompts Sudbury Secondary School lockdown

Sudbury police say they spoke with individuals involved in an "unsubstantiated threat" after Sudbury Secondary School was locked down for approximately 45 minutes Wednesday afternoon.

Around 1:00 p.m, GSPS tweeted that there was a heavy police presence at the school after a "potential threat against the school was communicated to [a] staff member."

According to the Rainbow District School Board's website, lockdown is the term used when there is "a major incident or threat of school violence within the school, or in relation to the school."

"Doors are locked, blinds are closed, and lights are turned off. Everyone moves to the location in the room where it is most difficult to be seen from the classroom door window," the website reads.

Tactical and patrol officers were on scene at the downtown school to assist with the investigation.

Police said they will remain on scene as a precaution.