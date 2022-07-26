Sudbury Scouts return from International Jamboree in Finland

A group of 30 scouts and leaders from Greater Sudbury just returned from Finland where they were at an international scouting jamboree. That's a large scout camp.

More than 13,000 participants were there from countries all around the world.

The contingent from Greater Sudbury included 20 youths and 10 adults from three different groups in the city.

"We have a lot of people with Finn heritage in Sudbury and quite a few of them are involved in our scouting groups and we thought it would be a fantastic opportunity to get them to Finland to experience where their grandparents or great grandparents came from," said Kerry Radey, group commissioner with the Copper Cliff Scouts.

This was the first jamboree Scouts Canada has been able to attend since 2020, due to pandemic restrictions.

A contingent of scouts from Sudbury participated in many different activities, including some watersports, while visiting Finland. (Submitted by Kerry Radey)

"I wanted to go first of all, to see a whole new country and meet a bunch of scouts like myself," said Patrick Milner, 16, a venturer scout from the 15th Sudbury Scouts group. He has been in scouting for the past 10 years, starting as a beaver.

The first three days of the trip were spent exploring the capital of Helsinki, then the group left for the camp. There were six 'valleys' for the scouts to explore activities, like Technology and Climate Change.

"We did activities, met people and it was just a truly a very large and fun experience," Milner said, adding that ax-throwing and knife-throwing were his favourite activities.

The scouts took badges and other mementos to trade with their new international friends.

"We would trade those, and I got a bunch from a bunch of different countries," he said.

Sudbury scouts, and their leaders, practise their bow and arrow skills while in Finland. (Submitted by Kerry Radey)

Of the experience, Radey said what she would remember most is how everyone represented Sudbury well.

"Honestly, how proud I am of all the youth that we brought with us," she said. "Watching them meet youth from around the world and immediately make friends."

"Watching all 29 other people — and I include myself in this — be completely overwhelmed by the beauty and hospitality of Finland."

Radey says some of the scouts she took to Finland she has known since they were seven years old, when they were beavers. She adds that watching these youth grow into inquisitive, engaged and passionate adults is one of the reasons she is a scout leader.

"They're passionate about the world around them, and they're passionate about what they can do to make it a better place," she said.

"If there is anything I can do to help them become those adults — sign me up because I'm a lifer."

The next big scouting camp Sudbury plans to send a contingent to is the Pacific Jamboree in British Columbia in 2024.