Science North, the region's most popular tourist attraction, is about to get even more northern as the facility plans to expand its presence to two northwestern cities — Thunder Bay and Kenora, Ont.

The Sudbury-based science centre is aiming to build a permanent 33,750-square-foot science centre in Thunder Bay and a 4,000-square-foot buildout of the existing Lake of the Woods Discovery Centre in Kenora.

The Ontario government has committed $1 million toward the project through the Northern Ontario Heritage Fund Corporation (NOHFC).

"This expansion would deepen engagement with Indigenous audiences and other communities across the northwest, while making a significant economic and tourism impact in the region," Greg Rickford, Minister of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry, said in a release last week.

We want to take it to the next level. — Jennifer Booth, interim CEO of Science North

Jennifer Booth is the interim chief executive officer of Science North. She said the centre's increased presence across the region will help to better serve the needs of communities scattered across northwestern Ontario, ensuring that the attractions reflect the region and its heritage.

"We want to take it to the next level. Imagine what we could do with in-person science and education and revitalizing the tourism industry by expanding even more?" Booth said.

At the moment, Science North works out of the Boys and Girls Club in Thunder Bay, she said. With the establishment of the facilities in both Kenora and Thunder Bay, Ont., Booth said the organization could be welcoming about 80,000 visitors to take part in year-round activities.

Mostly it was overwhelming support from Thunder Bay and we've had the experience up in Kenora. — Jennifer Booth, interim CEO of Science North

Booth said the plans and designs for the sites are expected to be completed by the end of the 2022. From there, Science North will launch a capital campaign to raise the funds for the facilities.

Booth said she presented the plan to Thunder Bay City Council on Monday night.

"Mostly it was overwhelming support from Thunder Bay and we've had the experience up in Kenora," she said.

Blooth also noted that Science North recently launched a capital campaign to expand its Dynamic Earth mining museum.

Expanding Dynamic Earth

"It's called Go Deeper.' It's going to provide a really memorable experience to portray modern mining in a more realistic way," Booth said.

The project will provide interactive exhibits at partner attractions across Ontario, offer portable exhibits for community events and programming designed for First Nation schools as well, she said.

Go Deeper, Booth said, will also see a physical expansion of Dynamic Earth, which will showcase modern mining and what the future holds for the industry in northern Ontario. There are also plans for a computer game centered on mining.