Sudbury's Science North to stay shut until at least Feb. 4 in wake of new Ontario restrictions

Families who wish to visit Sudbury's Science North will need to wait until at least Feb. 4, according to the science centre's chief executive officer.

Guy Labine made the comments after the Ontario government announced museums, galleries, zoos, science centres and other similar attractions are among establishments that must be closed to the public today.

On Monday, Ontario Premier Doug Ford spelled out the new set of restrictions to help curb the spread of the Omicron COVID-19 variant.

These included delaying in-person learning in schools for at least two weeks, temporarily closing indoor dining and gyms and pausing non-urgent medical procedures.

"Our public health experts tell us we could see hundreds of thousands of cases every day," Ford said during his news conference.

"If we don't do everything possible to get this variant under control, the results could be catastrophic. It is a risk I cannot take."

For Science North, like many other establishments, that means it must close its doors for 21 days. But the science centre has decided to push that back at least another week.

Guy Labine, CEO of Science North in Sudbury, says although it's hoped the science centre will reopen Feb. 4, 'we will see how things progress and we always follow the advice and direction not only of the province, but of public health locally as well.' (Bienvenu Senga/Radio-Canada)

"We made the decision to stay closed until Feb. 4 and would reopen on that Friday," said Labine. "But again, we will see how things progress and we always follow the advice and direction not only of the province, but of public health locally as well."

Labine said the closure during much of January should not have a major impact on Science North, and will not result in any job losses.

Labine added Science North might lose $100,000 due to the closure during a slower month. If it's extended to March Break, which is a busier period, it would have a greater impact on finances.

Prior to the pandemic, the centre would close for two weeks during January for cleaning and maintenance.

Since the fall, Science North has been open three days a week — Friday to Sunday — and the plan was to remain open during January.

But Labine said the pandemic has shifted more of Science North's resources to online learning.

"In April of 2020, we actually migrated a significant amount of our work to supporting teachers and students. We estimate that we supported one million students during that period of time."

Science North has also invested in travelling exhibitions, including The Great Northern Ontario Roadshow, which it plans to resume when it is safe to do so.

As of Jan. 4, there were 2,759 reported active COVID-19 cases in northeastern Ontario, including 976 in the Public Health Sudbury and Districts region.

But the health unit has said reported COVID-19 cases are "just the tip of the iceberg."

Because lab-based PCR tests are limited, the health unit has said its reported numbers no longer represent an accurate count of active cases.