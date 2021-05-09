CBC News sent a questionnaire to thousands of education professionals to find out how they and their students are doing in this extraordinary school year. Nearly 9,500 responded.

Robert Gruhl knows he's lucky to be teaching students who are generally motivated and are keeping on track with their school work. Gruhl teaches Grade 9 introduction to technology and Grade 12 physics at Lo-Ellen Park Secondary School in Sudbury.

Gruhl had been teaching in-person classes, before all schools in the area closed their doors two months ago, due to COVID-19. Gruhl said the unusual school year and the transition to online teaching have put him slightly behind schedule with his curriculum. But he feels his students are generally on track, and — a big priority for him — his Grade 12 students are well prepared for university.

"I think if I had to stop right now they'd be fine. But I would like to cover all the topics. So when they go to university they're not hearing about you know special relativity for the first time in university, when they should have had a little bit of an intro with me."

While Gruhl is optimistic for his students, responses from a CBC questionnaire indicate that many teachers in northeastern Ontario are concerned about students not keeping up academically, and several educators sent comments expressing worry about a growing achievement gap between those who are doing well — like Gruhl's physics students — and those who are falling behind.

Concerns for growing 'performance gap'

In northeastern Ontario, 159 educators responded to a questionnaire sent by CBC, with dozens leaving additional comments. A majority of those who responded said they were behind schedule for teaching the required curriculum, with more than three quarters indicating fewer students are meeting the learning objectives.

Todd Cunningham, an associate professor at the University of Toronto and a school and clinical child psychologist. said he was not surprised by the feedback. He said the fact that students are falling behind presents a "real concern."

Todd Cunningham is a school and clinical child psychologist, and an associate professor at the University of Toronto. (Todd Cunningham)

In a typical year, Cunningham said about 20 per cent of students experience what he refers to as a "summer slide," where they lose about two to three months of learning over the course of the summer.

Those students are the ones who might have underlying learning challenges, or don't have access to learning resources or family support at home. Cunningham said that same group of students is likely to be even more behind their peers when they are eventually back in the physical classroom again.

"We know that the performance gap between those who have had those accesses and those who haven't is going to be much wider. And if we don't do anything about it, if we just run things as usual, then that gap will stay quite large," Cunningham said.

It's a concern that was echoed in several anonymous comments from educators in their responses to CBC's questionnaire.

"I have seen a marked decrease in many of the students' engagement, attention, ability to complete work and quality of work. This mostly affects those students who are below, or well below average academic range, even with extra supports being offered," wrote one middle school teacher.

"Many of my students are left alone or in charge of younger siblings in the home, while parents have to leave home to work. I fear this 'covid generation' of students will face challenges the rest of their education, as well as far into adulthood."

'They can get caught up'

Cunningham agrees the current disruption to learning could have long-term effects on some students. To avoid that outcome, he said schools and teachers will have to focus on identifying those students who have fallen behind — and intervening right away with extra supports.

"Those students will be the ones who will … be at a long term disadvantage. And possibly have impacts on their overall quality of life," Cunningham said.

Robert Gruhl teaches at Lo-Ellen Park Secondary School in Sudbury. (Submitted by Robert Gruhl)

Gruhl at Lo-Ellen Park Secondary School said many teachers, including him, have already been through the experience of helping students catch up, after returning to class last September after nearly 6 months out of the classroom.

"I had a couple of students that came to me right at the beginning saying 'Sir, I didn't do a very good job with the remote learning, I just couldn't get into it.' And so they had to come see me at lunch a lot. So they can get caught up," Gruhl said.

Cunningham agrees with a specific focus on intervention, it will be possible to close the gap.

"I think if we take a further step back and we look at other major world events that have happened; wars, natural disasters, we do see that in the long run, we're very resilient. And that for the most part people are able to get back on track."