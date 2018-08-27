School buses will be back on the road in Sudbury soon, as drivers begin testing their new routes for September.

Despite a driver shortage last year, the Sudbury Student Services Consortium says it's in good shape, with more than 400 drivers for the upcoming school year.

"Currently we're in a very good position. Our six bus operators have all of their routes covered. We have spare drivers as well," executive director Renee Boucher told CBC News.

The consortium covers transportation for all four local school boards in Greater Sudbury and outlying areas. Last year, the shortage caused delays for bus routes in New Sudbury in particular.

Renee Boucher is the executive director of the Sudbury Student Services Consortium. (Kate Rutherford/CBC)

Bus companies across the province have faced driver shortages in recent years, with challenges like hiring and retaining new drivers.

Boucher said media coverage, a pay raise and a few driver appreciation days have helped with recruitment in Sudbury.

"It is a very important job. We know it's a difficult job, however we appreciate them," she said.

"And also our school bus operators have given them an increase of pay. Some are providing benefits, so a little bit on that side as well."

Boucher said routes were finalized on Friday, and drivers will now begin taking the buses out to do dry runs before they start picking up and dropping of students.

The first day of school in Sudbury is September 5.