Covered by face shields or a mask, many of Sudbury's school bus drivers will greet students for the first time in months on Tuesday, following COVID-19-related school closures.

The city's school bus drivers have been preparing to get back behind the wheel with a new set of health and safety guidelines, with many practicing their routes and new safety protocols ahead of Sept. 8.

Attendance will be taken, masks will be mandatory and seating will be assigned. In Sudbury, bus routes and planning for all four school boards is managed by the Sudbury Student Services Consortium.

Despite lingering doubts and concerns over the Ontario government's direction for back-to-school, some of Sudbury's school bus drivers remain excited to reunite with their students.

'We are fully loaded'

Sandra Parker-Groulx, a driver with Northway Bus Lines has been transporting students from home to school, and back again for about 26 years. While the school year ahead will have its challenges, Parker-Groulx says she can hardly wait for it to begin.

"I'm quite excited," she said, "I'm really happy they didn't put us into Plexiglas because I don't want to be inside an incubator."

I think they'll to have to be more strict with this and have the kid removed from the bus, where their parents are going to have to drive them. — Sandra Parker-Groulx, school bus driver

Parker-Groulx said she transports students from Junior Kindergartners to seniors in high school.

While the seats won't be separated by plastic barriers, Parker-Groulx said they will be assigned. Even with this precautionary measure, she said she does worry about managing physical distancing on her route.

"What does scare me is that we are fully loaded. You know? It would have been nice if it had every second seat. But we can't do it," she said.

'I don't think they're going to play games with this'

She said making sure the route goes smoothly will look differently this year but she's optimistic that parents have already begun getting their children used to things like masks in preparation for the school year.

"The consortium is going to be really strict so if I'm going to have to report a child who's taken their mask off I think they'll to have to be more strict with this and have the kid removed from the bus, where their parents are going to have to drive them, I don't think they're going to play games with this," she said.

Parker-Groulx said she's been practicing her route and going over the new protocols, which includes sanitizing the bus after each route she completes. But so far, she said it's not too much of a hassle as it only adds a few extra minutes to her day.