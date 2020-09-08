A school bus driver shortage in Sudbury means service on 25 bus routes is cancelled for this first week of school.

Sudbury Student Services Consortium says, due to COVID-19, many bus drivers with one local operator, decided not to return this school year.

Information is posted on the consortium's website, and affected families should receive a phone call.

The consortium adds it is working with bus operators to find solutions and recruit more drivers.

Meanwhile, the Algoma and Huron Transportation Services Consortium says it also has a shortage of drivers and, as a result, there will be delays for a number of routes. School bus routes in the Algoma District School Board and the Huron Superior Catholic District School Boards are affected.

The group says it's working to resolve the issue.