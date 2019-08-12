It's the start of a new school year and on Wednesday, children all over Sudbury will be getting on the bus for their first day of school.

To make crossing the street a little safer, this year in the province there's a new crossing signal.

"We put together a new crossing signal for students, so drivers have been trained in this new crossing signal and students from the first time rider session have been trained," said Renee Boucher, the executive director at the Sudbury Student Services Consortium.

"Students in elementary schools will be receiving training this school year," she added.

The new crossing signal is in addition to the stop sign on the bus, but now drivers will hold out their arm in a stop motion until they know it's safe for children to cross, then drivers will give a thumbs up, says Boucher.

Children will be learning the new crossing signal in September, October and November this school year.

And for some young children riding the bus, this will be their first time, which can get confusing.

Boucher says it's important that parents remember to make sure their little ones have their name tags, especially for the first bus ride.

"Just so that our drivers know exactly where to drop off the child on the first day of school. So for our little ones schools all look the same and it's normal for them to just leave the bus with the first group of children that are exiting and it may not be their school," she said.

The name tags help ensure that children in Junior and Senior Kindergarten are getting off the bus at the right school.