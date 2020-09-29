The people behind Greater Sudbury's Santa Claus Parade say they're cancelling the event for this year.

The family event, which usually draws hundreds of people to Sudbury's downtown, was scheduled for Nov. 21.

Committee members, including numerous volunteers, the Downtown Sudbury Business Improvement Area and city staff, say the decision is based on provincial orders restricting social gatherings and ongoing provincial and local efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

"The committee understands this may be disappointing news for residents. It was a difficult decision, but necessary to keep our community safe," a city issued news release stated.

They say they look forward to continuing the long-standing community celebration in the future.