Why the recent rejection of safe injection site applications has sparked mixed emotions for Sudbury advocates

A member of a Sudbury group that has provided unsanctioned drug consumption services says she understands why it's been difficult to find a site for government-sanctioned services in the city.

A government-sanctioned site is a place where people who use drugs are given clean supplies and monitored for signs of overdose.

The Community Drug Strategy Committee with Public Health Sudbury and Districts announced late last week that five expressions of interest failed to meet the criteria for a supervised site.

Karla Ghartey, a member of Sudbury's Temporary Overdose Prevention Society (STOP), says if the site selection step is taken too hastily, the application could be snarled in red tape down the line.

Delays and red tape

"It is unfortunate because this is a service that our community desperately needs. But I think that, based on my understanding, they are trying to do it as efficiently and effectively as possible from the beginning because there have been snags in other places in Ontario regarding zoning and bylaws," Gharety said.

"If the site is chosen and those things are not taken into proper consideration it can further delay the opening of the supervised consumption site by months, if not longer," she said.

Even so, Gharety said she has mixed emotions regarding the rejections.

"I don't think anyone in our society can deny the mixed emotion regarding that announcement," she said, "We were quite hopeful when five sites had been proposed by community members."

She also noted that the committee is bound by rules and regulations for the applications. She said certain restrictions are, however, a bit arduous making it more challenging to designate a site.

Meanwhile Sudbury MPP Jamie West says he's disappointed a site has not yet been identified for supervised drug consumption services.

West, a New Democrat, said the Progressive Conservatives aren't doing enough to support services for those affected by the opioid epidemic. He said there's too much red tape and bureaucracy preventing progress from being made.

"As opposition, all we can do is urge the government to do the right thing," West said, "I had my private members motion last year asking them to declare an opioid emergency that would have sped this up a lot and actually put money where their mouth is."

"It's unfair of the government, doesn't matter if it's the premier, the minister of health, to stand up and give a thoughts and prayers speech that has no money at the end of the day."

More stories from CBC Sudbury