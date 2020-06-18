Seasonal campers will be able to use Sudbury's three municipally-run RV campgrounds this summer, after Sudbury city council voted this week to open the sites.

But discussion around costs to run the campgrounds has prompted some councillors to question whether the city should be in the business of operating trailer parks at all.

A staff report to council revealed the city loses money each year by running the sites; adding up to a subsidy of about $800 to $1,200 per seasonal user.

"I'm not comfortable with the fact that we've been subsidizing people's camping experience in the city for the last number of years," said Coun. Deb McIntosh.

McIntosh says if the city does continue operating campgrounds beyond this year, she would like to see "a significant increase in user fees" in order to fully cover costs. She also questioned whether it's fair to private businesses for the city to be operating trailer parks at all.

'It's the public's money'

The city runs three campgrounds — Ella Lake Park, Whitewater Lake Park, and Centennial Park. Until receiving the staff report, McIntosh says she hadn't been aware of the fact that the campgrounds are not breaking even.

But beyond her concerns about subsidizing the campgrounds, she also says its unfair for the city to compete with private businesses.

"When we have libraries and even pools, we're not competing with the private sector. But trailer parks are competing with the private sector," McIntosh said.

Cedar Grove Trailer Park is located near Centennial Park in Whitefish. (Cedar Grove Trailer Park)

Maurice Marcotte is one of the owners of Cedar Grove Trailer Park, located near the city-run Centennial Park in Whitefish. He believes the competition is unfair.

"Because the city of Sudbury owns and operates this, you have to remember how much money they can pour into something. Money's not an object, it's our money, it's the public's money they use," Marcotte said.

Marcotte says his business has set its prices to be competitive with Centennial Park, but he says parks further south often charge higher rates.

Looking ahead to next year

City staff recommended that the campgrounds remain closed this summer, saying that would save the city up to $81,000. While councillors voted against that recommendation, McIntosh was not the only one who raised concerns about the operation of the sites.

Coun. Fern Cormier, for example, agreed that it would be "worth having a look at" the subsidies. Couns. Al Sizer and Geoff McCausland both also expressed concerns.

Cormier said he supported opening campgrounds this year, "only because in the midst of the situation we find ourselves in, I'm not sure that trying to have the larger, higher-level, deep policy decisions, I'm not sure that right now is the moment to do that."

Deb McIntosh is the city councillor for Ward 9 in the City of Greater Sudbury. (Submitted by The City of Greater Sudbury)

While McIntosh voted in favour of keeping campgrounds closed this summer, she says she understands why councillors chose to open them, since people have already booked sites.

But she said she would like council to have a discussion about whether the city should continue operating the sites next year. And if it does decide to continue, she hopes to see higher user fees outlined in next year's budget, in order to ensure the city will recover its operating costs.