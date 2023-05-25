Runners ready to lace up their shoes for the first in-person Sudbury Rocks! in 3 years

The Sudbury Rocks! race is back this Sunday as an in-person event after a three-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"In March 2020, we got the news like everybody else did that the world was probably shutting down at that time," said Vince Perdue, the logistics co-ordinator for the annual event in Sudbury, Ont.

"We did not know for how long."

The first year of the pandemic they decided to postpone the race from May to October.

When it was clear they could not host an in-person event at that time, the race went virtual.

That meant participants could run their respective distance anywhere they chose, and were encouraged to track their time with a smartwatch or similar device.

"There's no official times with virtual running," Perdue said.

"So you couldn't qualify for Boston."

But race organizers did keep track of people's times on the Sudbury Rocks! website so runners could at least track their progress.

The virtual races continued in 2021 and 2022. Each year fewer people signed up, Perdue said.

Vince Perdue, left, and Kristopher Cacciotti say they are excited for the first in-person Sudbury Rocks! race since the COVID-19 pandemic started in 2020. (Markus Schwabe/CBC)

But now with a return to the in-person race this weekend, Perdue said their registration numbers are back on par with previous years.

By Saturday (the last day to register) he expects about 1,500 to 1,600 runners to sign up for the different races, which include a 5K, 10K, half marathon and full marathon.

It's not just a running event to get out and have a good time. We're actually making a difference in people's lives. - Kristopher Cacciotti, race organizing committee member

This year runners' registration fees will go to the Northern Cancer Foundation.

Funds will go to purchase equipment and support research at the Shirley and Jim Fielding Northeast Cancer Centre.

"It's not just a running event to get out and have a good time. We're actually making a difference in people's lives," said Kristopher Cacciotti, community engagement and event specialist with the Northern Cancer Foundation and a race organizing committee member.

Cacciotti said they expect to collect about $40,000 for the foundation after they pay for the expenses to run the race.

"I'm looking forward to being back on Minto Street back at that start line, feeling that energy again, being surrounded by thousands of people all wanting to do the exact same thing," he said.

"I'm very excited to see the number at the end of the day that we can donate to the Northern Cancer Foundation."