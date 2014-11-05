Three people have been arrested after a robbery in New Sudbury where a Taser was used.

Last Tuesday night, police were called to a convenience store on Madison Avenue where a robbery had taken place.

Police say the men hid their faces and went inside. One of them allegedly used a Taser on the employee while another man stole money. The third many stood guard at the door.

On Friday, police searched a home and found all the stolen items. The three men were arrested.