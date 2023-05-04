Most roadwork in Sudbury will be completed this year, ahead of schedule, says city officials

If you've been driving within the Sudbury city limits this summer, you likely ran into construction in every corner of the city.

But according to David Shelsted, the director of engineering services iwith the City of Greater Sudbury, although it's been busy, it has not been any different from past summers.

"We typically spend about $80-million and it's spread across a larger area," said Shelsted.

"A lot of it is on our busier corridors but it is a busy year."

One major high traffic area is the Barry Downe and Kingsway intersection.

According to Shelsted, it is considered to be one of the busiest sections within the city and he says the work underway there is going well.

"The project was actually proposed to extend over a couple of construction seasons," said Shelsted. "But, the vast majority of the construction will be completed this year."

He said the surface asphalt is complete from west of Barry Downe to Silver Hill.

The only thing left to complete in that area is line painting.

He adds the work happening within the Barry Downe and Kingsway intersection is almost complete with most of the underground construction work happening at night.

David Shelsted is the director of engineering services for the City of Greater Sudbury. (Olivia Stefanovich/CBC)

Shelsted said the construction team is working to improve storm sewers. In order for this to happen, he says crews must run a storm sewer through the intersection that is two to three meters in depth.

He said crews have encountered rock but are unable to blast during the night. Chipping the rock out is what is adding to the time needed to do the work.

"The work is expected to be done within the next week or two," said Shelsted.

"The pipe will come across and then driving will see granular material in the intersection. The area will be paved after all the underground infrastructure is complete."

Construction crews will be moving soon down the Kingsway to the intersection between Falconbridge and Barry Downe.

At the moment, Shelsted says those driving to that intersection will find a median island. Soon, the island will be fleshed out and cycle tracks and a sidewalk will be added on both sides of the Kingsway.

"Some of that work may occur in 2024," said Shelsted. "The paving will get done this year and then the restoration of that area like the sidewalks and the asphalt may be done in 2024 depending how quickly winter sets upon us."

Shelsted said the asphalt recycling project at the intersection of Second Avenue and the bypass has been put on hold.

The City of Sudbury has requested that a third party consultant undertake tests from a certified lab. Shelsted said they are expecting to receive the report back within the next few weeks.

The construction taking place from Wilma to Kathleen will be ongoing as they are working to put in a cycling path in the area.

The project is set to be completed by the end of October.

Another ongoing project is the construction taking place on Paris Street at the Bridge of Nations.

Shelsted said two of the four lanes in that area are closed. He said a lot of work is being done not only above but also underneath the bridge. He said he is hoping both will be completed by the end of 2023 with work beginning on the other side of Paris in the new year.

"We have run into some delays," said Shelsted. "We are going to see what work can be completed before winter and some of that work may continue into 2024."

Construction work happening near the valley is phase one of an active transportation project.

"The ultimate project is to put a three meter multi-use asphalt path from MR-15 to Yorkshire," said Shelsted. "The current contract that is going to get started is from the Val Caron Mall to Main street which is set to be complete before the winter."

The Frood roundabout on Lasalle has closed Frood Road but Shelsted said it will open up at the beginning of September. He said the roundabout will not be fully functional right away. Drivers will see some temporary traffic signals as the crew continues to work on that location. He said the plan is to have it become a functional roundabout before winter arrives.

"There will be some rehabilitation work that will need to occur next year to finish off the project," said Shelsted.

He said crews are on budget this year with a few of the projects actually ahead of schedule.

Shelsted shared that different projects come up at different times throughout the year. A perfect example is the construction currently taking place on Larch street. It only began after the Place des Arts building was completed.

"We coordinated with the downtown when the construction would begin on Larch," said Shelsted.

"What is interesting is that we are introducing a few pilot projects like above grade flower planters. We are looking to do some tree planting at Brady and we have also gone to mountable curbs which will allow barrier free access going to and from their vehicles. It will also help facilitate the patio programs that are downtown."

Shelsted said he is grateful to commuters during this time and notes the benefits that will come from the current construction will be there for the next 20 plus years to come as traffic flow improves.