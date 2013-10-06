Location of ferrochrome smelter still up in the air, says Ring of Fire Metals CEO

While Sault Ste. Marie was identified in 2019 as the preferred site for a ferrochrome facility, Ring of Fire Metals, which owns several of the mineral deposits about 500 kilometres northeast of Thunder Bay, says its still considering its options.

We first heard the words 'Ring of Fire,' connected to mining back in 2010. Now, 13 years later, the project hasn't made much progress and has instead been marked by delays.

The company that owns several of the mineral deposits northeast of Thunder Bay is now called Ring of Fire Metals.

Stephen Flewelling, the mining company's CEO, presented an update on long-discussed project to the Sudbury Chamber of Commerce on Thursday afternoon.

When speaking to reporters after the presentation, Flewelling also noted that while Sault Ste. Marie was identified as the preferred location of the Ring of Fire smelter in 2019, that could change. The ferrochrome facility would process ore from the Ring of Fire.

'It's just not our priority'

"One thing I can say for sure is we are committed to placing that facility in northern Ontario. Whether through the new attributes that belongs in Sault Ste. Marie or elsewhere, we'll work through that. But right now, it's just not our priority," he said.

In a campaign debate in October, Matthew Shoemaker, who has since been elected mayor of Sault Ste. Marie, said at the time he wasn't convinced the facility would be established in the city.

"I frankly don't think the next council will have a decision to make on that," he said. "I support the industry that's here and I support expanding the industry that's here."

Even while the project has been delayed numerous times over the years, Flewelling said he anticipates that it will move forward.

'A change in perspective'

"I think the emergence of the critical minerals ... has renewed interest in it," he said.

"Many people recognize that it can be a big part in establishing a critical minerals business here in Canada and Ontario. So I think there's a change in perspective on its importance."

Flewelling also noted how far the project has come in its relationship to First Nation communities in the region.

"We've come an enormous way with the leadership of the communities in their leading the development of the road [environmental assessments] and the road assessments, and the road plans and the regional plans," he said.

"We believe we can build on that ... and we can expedite this and get this done responsibly and timely."

Flewelling added that responsible mining "doesn't have to be slow." He said the company will be putting forward proposals to both federal and provincial governments on how to expedite the establishment of the Eagle's Nest Mine site.

He said an important element of expediting the project will be to have direct involvement from the surrounding First Nation communities, so that they are participants in the project.