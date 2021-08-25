RIDING PROFILE: What you need to know about Sudbury

In March, incumbent Liberal MP Paul Lefebvre announced he will not be seeking re-election. Since 1949, the Sudbury riding has sent predominantly Liberals to Parliament Hill, although two NDP members have carried the riding: Bud Germa from 1967-68, and Glenn Thibeault between 2008-2014.

Known as the provincial hub of mining technology and services, approximately 9 per cent of Sudbury's labour force is employed in the mining, forestry and quarrying industry. According to a StatsCan report, approximately 13.7 per cent of the labour force is employed in the health care and social assistance sector.

Candidates in the Sudbury riding include two former professors from Laurentian University, both terminated following the school's insolvency.

Who's running in Sudbury

Viviane Lapointe

Viviane Lapointe is the Liberal Party of Canada's candidate for the Sudbury riding. (Helga Himer Photography)

Viviane Lapointe has worked as a communications executive at Sudbury's hospital and with the province's Ministry of Northern Development and Mines. She is currently with Community Living Greater Sudbury.

"When elected MP, my priority will be the future of young families. The [Liberal Party] housing plan gets us there. Our seniors deserve quality health care and affordable housing. Our young families want to prosper and have access to $10 a day childcare. Our middle class must be well-supported. And the Liberal government is the only party that has increased this support since 2015."

Colette Methé

Colette Methé is the People's Party of Canada candidate in the Sudbury riding. (Rebecca Bose)

Colette Methé is a retired high school teacher from Sudbury. In her profile page on the People's Party of Canada Web site, Methé said she holds Canadian values "close to her heart."

"Mandated vaccines, vaccine passports, faculty and administrators on university campuses that are censoring free discussion, exchange of ideas, debates. Medical doctors who don't agree with lockdowns are silenced. Social media companies are censoring speech that isn't politically correct. If you don't agree with the government today, you have no voice. This scares me. It creates segregation and hatred. This is not the Canada that I am used to, and it certainly is not the Canada that I want."

Nadia Verrelli

Nadia Verrelli is running for the NDP in Sudbury. (Instagram: @drnadiaverrelli)

Nadia Verrelli spent seven years as an professor in the political science department at Laurentian University. She also helped organize the annual model Parliament event and actively participated in the university senate.

"This idea of Liberals making sweet promises became all the more clear to me when the whole Laurentian University happened, when 6500 was on strike and we saw that the Liberals didn't show up. I felt that this was the time for me to run. I felt that Sudbury needs a representative that shows up. Sudbury needs a representative that can speak for their community and represent their community. Sudbury is ready for better."

David Popescu

Perennial religious extremist candidate David Popescu. (Markus Schwabe/CBC)

Perennial candidate David Propescu is running in the Sudbury riding as an indepedent. Known for his extremist, evangelical views, Popescu recently served 30 days in jail for willfully promoting hatred after distributing a DVD saying then-Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne should be put to death because of her sexual orientation.

David Robinson

David Robinson is running for the Green Party in the Sudbury riding. (Yvon Theriault/CBC)

David Robinson is a former economics professor at Laurentian University, best known for his columns in local media focusing on northern economic issues. This is his fourth time running for the Greens in Sudbury.

Ian Symington, Conservative Party of Canada

Ian Symington is running for election in the Sudbury riding. (https://iansymington.ca/)

Ian Symington is a family physician in Sudbury, currently working at Health Sciences North and the Copper Cliff Medical Clinic. He has volunteered with the Sudbury and District Girls Hockey Association and with Laurentian Voyageur athletics.

Historical results from the Sudbury electoral district:

Sudbury (Ontario) Candidate Party Vote % Bill Crumplin Green Party of Canada 3,225 6.7 Chanel Lalonde Animal Protection Party of Canada 282 0.6 Paul Lefebvre Liberal Party of Canada 19,643 40.9 Beth Mairs New Democratic Party 13,885 28.9 Sean Paterson People's Party of Canada 873 1.8 J. David Popescu Independent 70 0.1 Pierre St-Amant Conservative Party of Canada 9,864 20.6 Charlene Sylvestre Independent 135 0.3 Total 47,977 100.00

