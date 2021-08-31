Hours after Liberal leader Justin Trudeau appeared on the campus of Laurentian University without discussing the financial crisis facing the school, the candidates running to be Sudbury's MP talked a lot about in an online debate on Tuesday night.

"It is telling that Trudeau made a quick stop here today and barely talked about Sudbury," said Nadia Verrelli, one of the dozens of professors who lost her job at Laurentian University. Verrelli is now running for the NDP.

"Because for him this is just a seat. A seat they might lose."

Sudbury NDP candidate and laid-off Laurentian University professor Nadia Verrelli attacked the Liberal government for not doing more to protect jobs at the beleaguered university. (Greater Sudbury Chamber of Commerce )

But the Liberal candidate hoping to replace retiring MP Paul Lefebvre followed her leader's lead and said very little about Laurentian's insolvency.

Viviane Lapointe spoke about everything from the federal investments in bicycle infrastructure to the increasing budget at FedNor, but did not specifically address the uncertain future facing Laurentian University.

"The Liberal government has been here for Sudbury and it will continue to be here for Sudbury," Lapointe said during the debate organized by the chamber of commerce.

Green Party candidate David Robinson, another former Laurentian professor, said the financial state of the university is not really a federal issue.

"You're talking about provincial jurisdiction of course. The federal government has not much leverage," he said.

Sudbury Liberal candidate Viviane Lapointe (Greater Sudbury Chamber of Commerce )

But Robinson does believe the federal government should be protecting mining research at Laurentian as an important driver of the northern Ontario economy and feels that having French language education in Sudbury is essential to attracting more Francophone immigrants.

Conservative candidate Ian Symington also says his party would support the University of Sudbury's goal of becoming a standalone Francophone institution, separate from Laurentian.

Lapointe did take exception with Verrelli's attack on the Liberal record when it comes to Indigenous issues, saying that while the promise to end all boil water advisories in First Nations was not met, important progress has been made.

Colette Methé of the People's Party of Canada and perennial religious extremist candidate David Popescu are on the ballot in Sudbury, but did not take part in the debate.